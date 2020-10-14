Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl Game will be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pro Bowl was originally set to be played Jan. 31 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. According to the league, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas to make up for the cancellation.
The NFL also announced that it is collaborating with the players' union and other league partners to create virtual activities to replace the annual All-Star game. Fans will still be able to vote for players to the Pro Bowl roster starting Nov. 17, and the full rosters for the AFC and NFC will be unveiled in December.
The 2021 Pro Bowl is the latest event on the NFL calendar to be impacted by COVID-19. This year's NFL Draft, which was set to take place in Las Vegas, was moved to a virtual format this spring due to the virus.
The coronavirus also forced the league to cancel all preseason games, and the NFL's regular season has already seen multiple postponements and schedule changes.
Despite COVID-19's impact on the league, the NFL said it intends "to play a full regular and postseason schedule, culminating at the Super Bowl."
This week in the National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (L) scrambles away from New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins in New Orleans, where the Saints rallied for their 30-27 victory
in Monday Night Football. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Chargers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Emmanuel Sanders (C) splits two Chargers defenders. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints take the field before the game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Darrell Henderson scores an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) runs from Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib in Kansas City on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-24. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Derek Carr throws a pass against the Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans take in a flyover before the Chiefs take on the Raiders. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) turns defender as the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard tries to intercept a pass in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the 49ers
43-17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes to escape a sack by Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the 49ers. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
There 49ers' Jermaine Kelly (L) interferes on a pass to the Dolphins' Preston Williams. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam walks through cutouts of fans before the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo