Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, Alexander Mattison, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Robinson top my Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Raheem Mostert, Mike Davis and James Conner round out my Top 10 options for Week 6. Chase Edmonds, David Johnson, Myles Gaskin and Frank Gore are among my other favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 6 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for options of players to add at each position.

TOP SHELF

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is my No. 2 fantasy football running back for Week 6. The 2019 NFL rushing champion has scored four touchdowns in his last two games. Henry has averaged 25.3 carries per game.

I expect the Titans to continue to lean on Henry down the stretch. He should have an elite performance in Week 6 when the Titans battle a Houston Texans defense that has allowed a league-high 706 rushing yards and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Alexander Mattison might be one of the best running back plays for Week 6. The Minnesota Vikings' No. 2 running back is expected to start this week against the Atlanta Falcons after starter Dalvin Cook sustained an injury in Week 5. The Falcons just fired their coach and have allowed at least 30 points in four of their five games this season.

Mattison is my No. 3 option this week. I expect at least one score and 100 yards from scrimmage from the RB1 streamer.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Chase Edmonds has been the best running back in the Arizona Cardinals backfield so far this season. He still sits at No. 2 on the depth chart, behind starter Kenyan Drake, but I like Edmonds better as a fantasy football option in Week 6.

Edmonds has scored in back-to-back games entering this Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs this season.

I expect Edmonds -- my No. 16 option -- to post solid RB2 fantasy football statistics in Week 6. He can also be used in your flex spot.

Houston Texans running back David Johnson is my No. 18 option for Week 6. Last week, Johnson had more than 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 1. He also had a season-high 19 touches in Week 5 in the Texans' first win of the season.

I expect Houston to keep Johnson busy and ride the same recipe to another victory in Week 6 in an upset of the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Johnson should be a lock for at least 100 yards from scrimmage. He could post an RB1 day if he gets into the end zone.

LONGSHOTS

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin went off for 91 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 5 against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. This week he'll face a New York Jets defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

I expect the Dolphins to dominate this matchup. Gaskin is my No. 21 option and can be used as a low-end RB2 or flex play.

Veteran running back Frank Gore will be on the other end of the New York Jets-Miami Dolphins matchup. The Jets just released running back Le'Veon Bell, which moves Gore to the top spot on the depth chart.

Gore is not explosive, but should get enough work to warrant a fantasy football start if you are desperate at the position or need a bye week replacement.

The Dolphins have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect the Jets to lean on Gore in an attempt to control the pace of this AFC East game. He also has a decent chance to score a touchdown. Gore is my No. 25 option for Week 6.

Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

3. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at BUF

5. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DET

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at TB

7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. CIN

8. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR

9. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers vs. CHI

10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

11. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. BAL

12. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at PIT

13. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons at MIN

14. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at NYG

15. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at CAR

16. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

17. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

18. David Johnson, Houston Texans at TEN

19. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at IND

20. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. KC

21. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

22. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at NE

23. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

24. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at PHI

25. Frank Gore, New York Jets at MIA

26. Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions at JAX

27. Devonta Freeman, New York Giants vs. WAS

28. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams at SF

29. James White, New England Patriots vs. DEN

30. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR