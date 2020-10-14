Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry used a vicious stiff-arm to throw defender Josh Norman out of his way on one of the most physical runs of the NFL season during the Tennessee Titans recent win over the Buffalo Bills.

Henry showed off his strength with about 5:57 remaining in the first half of the 42-16 triumph Tuesday in Nashville.

"I've been doing too many curls," Henry said of the stiff-arm. "I have to lay off the arms [workouts]."

The Titans had the ball on the Buffalo 44-yard line and led 14-10 with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter during the sequence. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took the snap on the second-down play before he turned and placed the ball in Henry's hands.

Henry then ran forward and did a jab step before he cut to his left and ran around the edge of his offensive line. He outran defenders toward the left sideline before Norman ran up and attempted to tackle Henry at the line of scrimmage.

The Titans 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back responded by lifting his right arm and placing it on Norman's left shoulder. He then shoved the 200-pound cornerback so hard that he left his feet and nearly flew out of bounds.

Henry had a 4-yard gain on the play, but the run was negated due to a holding call on Titans offensive lineman Ben Jones. The Titans went on to punt on the possession, but scored before halftime to hold a 21-10 lead at the break.

Henry scored his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to push the Titans lead to 19 points. The 2019 NFL rushing champion has 376 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries in four games this season.

Norman had seven tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in the loss. With his two scores, Henry tied Eddie George for the third-most touchdowns (42) by a player in his first five seasons in Titans franchise history. Earl Campbell (57) and Chris Johnson (44) lead that list.

The Titans (4-0) host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Nashville. The Bills (4-1) host the Kansas City Chiefs at 5 p.m. EDT on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y.