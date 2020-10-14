Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans have traded outside linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rare interdivisional trade, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Titans sent Correa and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection, the teams said. According to Sports Illustrated, it marks the first trade between the Jaguars and Titans in the teams' histories.

Correa, who became frustrated with his diminished role after playing only 38 snaps on defense in three games this season, asked the Titans to trade him following Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. He was inactive for the matchup.

Earlier Tuesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would honor Correa's trade request.

"[General manager] Jon [Robinson] and I have spoken with him today and told him that he would be released," Vrabel said before the trade. "Now if things change, someone may reach out and that would be another situation that could happen. As of now, we'll plan on going in another direction and moving on."

The Titans signed Correa -- a 2016 second-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens -- to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in April. Tennessee initially acquired him from the Ravens in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Correa notched career highs in total tackles (37), sacks (five) and passes defensed (two) in 16 games with the Titans last season. In 57 career contests, he has recorded 77 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.