Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans have traded outside linebacker Kamalei Correa to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a rare interdivisional trade, the teams announced Wednesday.
The Titans sent Correa and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection, the teams said. According to Sports Illustrated, it marks the first trade between the Jaguars and Titans in the teams' histories.
Correa, who became frustrated with his diminished role after playing only 38 snaps on defense in three games this season, asked the Titans to trade him following Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. He was inactive for the matchup.
Earlier Tuesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would honor Correa's trade request.
"[General manager] Jon [Robinson] and I have spoken with him today and told him that he would be released," Vrabel said before the trade. "Now if things change, someone may reach out and that would be another situation that could happen. As of now, we'll plan on going in another direction and moving on."
The Titans signed Correa -- a 2016 second-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens -- to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in April. Tennessee initially acquired him from the Ravens in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Correa notched career highs in total tackles (37), sacks (five) and passes defensed (two) in 16 games with the Titans last season. In 57 career contests, he has recorded 77 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
This week in the National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (L) scrambles away from New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins in New Orleans, where the Saints rallied for their 30-27 victory
in Monday Night Football. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Chargers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Emmanuel Sanders (C) splits two Chargers defenders. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints take the field before the game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Darrell Henderson scores an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) runs from Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib in Kansas City on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-24. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Derek Carr throws a pass against the Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans take in a flyover before the Chiefs take on the Raiders. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) turns defender as the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard tries to intercept a pass in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the 49ers
43-17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes to escape a sack by Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the 49ers. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
There 49ers' Jermaine Kelly (L) interferes on a pass to the Dolphins' Preston Williams. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam walks through cutouts of fans before the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo