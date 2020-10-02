Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Melvin Gordon rumbled for 107 rushing yards and two scores and the Denver Broncos overcame three interceptions from quarterback Brett Rypien to beat the winless New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos also sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold six times in the 37-28 win Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertisement

"It was a battle and I think that was my first introduction into what the NFL is like every week," Rypien told reporters. "It's a battle to get wins out here.

"We had to fight for everything we got. It didn't go right at times and a lot of things went wrong. I turned the ball over and thankfully we were able to come out with a win."

Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards, two scores and three interceptions in the win. Broncos defenders Bradley Chubb and Josey Jewell had 2.5 sacks and two sacks, respectively, in the victory.

Darnold completed 23 of 42 passes for 230 yards and did not throw a touchdown or interception for the Jets. Jets kicker Sam Ficken made five field goals in the loss.

"We gotta win games," Darnold said. "It's better than getting blown out, but we have to win that game."

Darnold helped the Jets get out to a great start with a 46-yard rushing score on the game's opening drive. Brandon McManus then hit a 40-yard field goal for the Broncos for a 7-3 score in the first quarter.

Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy scored his first career touchdown on Denver's next drive. Rypien threw a deep pass down the right flank during the play.

Jeudy reached over Jets cornerback Pierre Desir and snatched the ball away from the defender before he reached the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown to give Denver a 10-7 lead at the start of the second quarter.

Desir made up for the mistake with an interception of Rypien on the Broncos' next drive. Ficken then hit a 26-yard field goal for the Jets to tie the score at 10-10.

Denver responded with a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Gordon ended the drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Broncos a 17-10 lead. Ficken made another field goal with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter to make the score 17-13 at halftime.

Ficken made a 32-yard kick for the Jets on the second drive of the first half. Rypien answered with a seven-yard touchdown toss to Tim Patrick to give the Broncos a 24-16 lead. McManus made a 54-yard field goal to push the Broncos lead to 11 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Ficken made a 54-yard field goal on the next drive before Rypien threw interceptions to Desir and Brian Poole on the Broncos next two possessions. Desir returned his interception for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the Broncos lead to two points.

Ficken then made another field goal to give the Jets a 28-27 lead with 6:33 remaining. McManus responded with a 53-yard field goal on the Broncos next drive to give Denver a two-point lead.

Gordon put the game away for the Broncos with a 43-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining.

"Winning has cured more ills than penicillin," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "It just makes them feel better and it gives them confidence that they can go out there and win a game, and hopefully we can build on it."

The Broncos (1-3) battle the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Oct. 11 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Jets (0-4) host the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 11 at MetLife Stadium.