Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes, had a rushing score and the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line smothered the Baltimore Ravens offense in a dominant Monday Night Football victory in Baltimore.

Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards in the 34-20 win Monday at M&T Bank Stadium.

"You've got to give Patrick credit for leading the charge,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "He stepped up big and wanted the responsibility."

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 25 touches for 134 yards from scrimmage for the Chiefs. Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Anthony Sherman and offensive lineman Eric Fisher all caught touchdown passes in the win.

"The guys executed at a very high level," Mahomes said of his teammates.

The Chiefs held Ravens quarterback -- and reigning NFL MVP -- Lamar Jackson to 97 passing yards and one touchdown pass. Jackson completed 15 of 28 pass attempts and lost a fumble.

The Chiefs outgained the Ravens 517 to 228 in total yards.

"We always start cranking up at the wrong time," Jackson said of the Ravens loss. "We always go opposite. We've got to come in and finish how we start. We've got to turn up and play better."

Baltimore used an 11-play, 67-yard drive to take a 3-0 lead on the first possession of the game. The Chiefs responded with a six-play, 70-yard drive. Mahomes ran for a three-yard rushing score to cap off that drive and give the Chiefs a 6-3 lead.

The Chiefs then forced a punt before Mahomes connected with Sherman on a five-yard touchdown toss for a 13-3 advantage.

Devin Duvernay returned the next kickoff for a 93-yard touchdown for the Ravens, which cut the Chiefs lead to 13-10 in the second quarter.

Mahomes then threw touchdown passes to Hill and Hardman to give the Chiefs a 27-10 lead at halftime. The Ravens got back into the game with a Justin Tucker field goal and Jackson touchdown toss to tight end Nick Boyle on their first two drives of the second half.

The Chiefs responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive. Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Fisher to end the 6:41 drive and give the Chiefs a two-touchdown advantage.

Neither team returned to the end zone after the left tackle's touchdown.

Travis Kelce had a game-high 87 yards and six catches for the Chiefs. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the victory. Ben Niemann had a sack and a fumble recovery in the win. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark also had a sack.

Jackson had 83 rushing yards on nine carries in the loss.

"They executed and were very impressive in every phase [of the game]," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of the Chiefs. "Their offense was sharp and defense was physical.

"We got beat in just about every way you can get beat."

The Chiefs (3-0) host the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Ravens (2-1) battle the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.