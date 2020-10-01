Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz and Tyler Higbee lead my Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Noah Fant, Hunter Henry, Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki and Darren Waller round out my Top 10 options at the position. Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers and Drew Sample of the Cincinnati Bengals are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans players should be removed from all lineups after their Week 4 game was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for more great options for your fantasy football team's tight end slot in Week 4.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has ranked just outside of the Top 10 fantasy football tight ends so far this season. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has also had a slow start to his 2020 campaign.

I expect both players to rebound in Week 4 when the Ravens face a Washington Football Team defense that is tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Andrews hasn't reached the end zone since Week 1. I expect the Ravens tight end to have at least six catches for 60 yards and a score in Week 4.

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant scored in each of his first two games this season, but failed to reach the end zone in Week 3. I have Fant as my No. 6 option this week as he heads into a matchup against a New York Jets defense that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the last two weeks.

Fant should be started in all leagues that require starting a tight end.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz should be a great sleeper play this week. Schultz had 88 yards and a score in Week 2. He went for four catches for 48 yards in Week 3.

I expect another TE1 performance from Schultz in Week 4 when the Cowboys face a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Schultz is my No. 8 option at the position.

LONGSHOTS

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is a great streaming option this week and lands at No. 12 in my rankings. Tonyan has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games.

He should have another productive outing in Week 4 when the Packers host an Atlanta Falcons team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Drew Sample of the Cincinnati Bengals is my No. 15 tight end for Week 4. Sample is a boom-or-bust play this week, as he has just one game this season with more than one catch, but I think he has a great chance to score.

The Bengals also face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. I expect Sample to post low-end TE1 fantasy numbers this week in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at WAS

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at SF

5. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG

6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at NYJ

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at TB

8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE

9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA

10. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BUF

11. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. IND

12. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL

13. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. NO

14. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts at CHI

15. Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX

16. Evan Engram, New York Giants at LAR

17. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. BAL

18. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons at GB

19. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAC

20. Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks at MIA