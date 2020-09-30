Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Ridley top my Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.
Adam Thielen, Mike Evans, Allen Robinson, Terry McLaurin and Cooper Kupp round out my Top 10 options for Week 4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr, DeVante Parker and Will Fuller also are among my favorite starts this week.
You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver. Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 4 matchup.
Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:
TOP SHELF
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had five catches and a touchdown in each of his first three games this season, but has yet to surpass 100 yards in a game. I expect the latter streak to end in Week 4 when the Chiefs face the New England Patriots.
The Patriots have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2020. Now they'll have to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs speedy pass catchers. Hill is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 4.
Amari Cooper has yet to score a touchdown this season, but has posted at least 80 yards in each of his first three games. He is also tied for the third-most targets in the NFL with 35 looks this season.
I expect Cooper to make his end zone debut in Week 4 when the Dallas Cowboys face a Cleveland Browns team that has already allowed five touchdowns to wide receivers in 2020.
Cooper is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 4.
SNEAKY PLAYS
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is my No. 11 option for Week 4. Smith-Schuster has three touchdowns this season for a rejuvenated offense. I expect him to have a great Week 4 performance against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that just allowed a huge performance to Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson.
Odell Beckham Jr. should post WR1 numbers in Week 4 when the Cleveland Browns face the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have allowed a league-high seven touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Beckham is my No. 14 option for Week 4.
LONGSHOTS
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is my No. 17 wide receiver for Week 4. The WR2 should have a very productive day against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed a league-high 1,136 yards and the most fantasy points to wide receivers.
The Dolphins should trail in this matchup and be forced to throw to Parker and teammate Preston Williams. Make sure Parker is in your lineup.
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is my No. 28 option for Week 4. I expect Fuller to go off in this matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Fuller missed the Texans Week 2 loss, but returned with a 54-yard, one-score performance in a Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I expect another score from Fuller in Week 4.
Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE
2. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at CAR
4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at MIA
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at GB
6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at HOU
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAC
8. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. IND
9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. BAL
10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG
11. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN
12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at MIA
13. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at LV
14. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at DAL
15. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at TB
16. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at WAS
17. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA
18. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE
19. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. NO
20. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI
21. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG
22. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at LAR
23. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. CLE
24. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN
25. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at CHI
26. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX
27. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL
28. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. MIN
29. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL
30. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at KC
31. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI
32. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. PIT
33. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX
34. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at DAL
35. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI
36. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI
37. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions vs. NO
38. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at NYJ
39. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at HOU
40. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NE
41. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. SEA
42. Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints at DET
43. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. MIN
44. Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN
45. N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots at KC
46. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at DET
47. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at TB
48. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BUF
49. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI
50. Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears vs. IND