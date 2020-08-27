Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (20) signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals this past off-season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been found alive in Florida, officials said Thursday.

Jean Odney Alexandre -- a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family's surname -- was found Thursday morning after he walked up to a ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Officials said he was healthy and turned him over to family members.

Alexandre, 65, was reported missing Monday after he traveled with another man -- identified as 56-year-old Mauricet Etienne -- to Okeechobee County to pick palmetto berries.

Alexandre was picking berries with Etienne -- whom he has known for more than 10 years -- before disappearing in the woods around 2 p.m. EDT Monday, according to the incident report. Etienne told officials he searched for Alexandre for about three hours before contacting Alexandre's wife.

Etienne then picked up Alexandre's wife and the two looked for him in the area, the report said. After searching for about 45 minutes, they returned home and notified the authorities.

Alexander, 26, left the Bengals' training camp to aid in the search for his father. On Tuesday night, Alexander and another man, Evins Clement, were arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly hitting Etienne.

Alexander and Clement were released on $2,000 bond Wednesday. He is expected to plead not guilty at a future arraignment date.

The Bengals signed Alexander to a one-year contract this past off-season. He spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.