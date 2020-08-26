Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (R) signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals this past off-season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested in Florida on one count of battery after leaving the team's training camp to be with his family as authorities continue to search for his missing father.

Alexander, who left the Bengals' training camp Tuesday, was arrested by Collier County sheriff's deputies late Tuesday night after allegedly confronting a man involved in the disappearance of his father.

Alexander, 26, and another man, Evins Clement, arrived with police at the home of the victim to "discuss an incident that had transpired the day prior," according to the arrest report.

After the officer left, Alexander and Clement tried to get information from the man regarding the incident, the report said. When the man refused to get into their vehicle, Clement held the man down as Alexander allegedly hit him in the face, which caused minor injuries.

Police said Alexander and Clement's vehicle was identified by officers. The two were stopped, arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after the victim told police he wanted to press charges against them.

Bail for the two men was set at $2,000 each Wednesday afternoon, and they were later released.

Alexander's father, Jean Odney Alexandre -- a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family's surname -- was reported missing after he traveled with another man to Okeechobee County on Monday to pick palmetto berries.

Alexandre, 65, was left behind by the other man -- the one Alexander allegedly confronted Tuesday night -- and was reported missing late Monday night. Authorities in Florida are still searching for Alexandre.

"Mackensie is distraught and concerned about his father," Alexander's attorneys, Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman, said in a statement. "The only concern that Mackensie has right now is finding his father and the well-being of his father."

Alexander, who signed a one-year contract with the Bengals this past off-season, was at the club's practice Monday. Players had an off day Tuesday and resumed practice Wednesday.