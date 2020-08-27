Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) was the team's starter at the position since 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka, who was the team's starter at the position since 2017.

The team announced the roster move Thursday, almost one year after giving him a two-year contract extension. Buffalo also cut punter Lachlan Edwards.

The Bills selected Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft, creating a position battle at the kicker spot in training camp. Bass won the job, leaving Hauschka as the odd man out.

Hauschka won a Super Bowl title as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and signed with the Bills four years later. He converted 87.9% of his field goal attempts in his first season in Buffalo but made only 78.6% of his kicks in each of the last two campaigns -- including just 41.7% on attempts beyond 50 yards.

The Bills gave Hauschka a two-year extension in August 2019. He spent six seasons as the Seahawks' starting kicker after brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Hauschka, 35, has made 85.7% (264 of 308) of his field goal attempts since making his NFL debut in 2008.