Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) will earn about $14.8 million per season under the new deal. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals locked up two-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history.

The team announced the deal Tuesday but didn't disclose financial details of the agreement. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Baker's four-year pact is worth $59 million, with $33.1 million guaranteed.

Advertisement

Baker, whose rookie contract was set to expire after this season, will earn about $14.8 million per year under the extension. The contract's average annual value surpasses Eddie Jackson's $14.6 million per year and Landon Collins' $14 million per season.

"It's definitely an exciting thing for me to be labeled [as the highest-paid safety in league history], to say that," Baker said. "It was a very cool experience and it's a very cool experience right now.

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyrell Williams trying to play through torn labrum

"But for me, I'm just trying to earn what I will make now. I'm labeled as this player and now I have to show out and continue to show out each and every week. And that's my goals and my plans, to do that."

The Cardinals selected Baker in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington. The 24-year-old defensive back notched 147 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a half-sack and six passes defensed in 16 games last season. He was the only player with at least 100 solo tackles in 2019.

Since entering the league, Baker has recorded 323 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed in 46 career games.