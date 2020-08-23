Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas (pictured) was involved in an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark during Friday's practice. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens released All-Pro safety Earl Thomas less than two days after his involvement in an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

The team said in a statement Sunday that Thomas' contract was terminated "for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens." The franchise is expected to attempt to void his $10 million guaranteed salary this season, and Thomas is expected to file a grievance against that decision.

"Well, I think the statement speaks for itself," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Sunday's practice. "There's really not much more to add to that. I'm planning on leaving it at that at this point."

Thomas made a post on his Instagram story less than 30 minutes after the Ravens officially released him.

"Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity," he wrote. "Had a great run ... Wish things would have ended different but you live and you learn. Thank you [Ravens general manager] Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing him to B-More. Wish you guys the best."

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Thomas was involved in a fight with Clark during Friday's practice. After Thomas blew an assignment, Clark angrily took off his helmet and slammed it on the ground. According to the outlets, Thomas then punched Clark.

The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back was sent home following the altercation and hasn't returned to the Ravens' facility since the incident.

It was the second heated exchange between Thomas and a teammate since he joined the Ravens before the 2019 season. He confronted defensive lineman Brandon Williams after a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. According to ESPN, Thomas also missed or was late to multiple team meetings during his time in Baltimore.

In Thomas' absence, the Ravens are expected to start DeShon Elliott -- a 2018 sixth-round draft pick -- alongside Clark this season.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Thomas in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Texas. In 140 career games with the Seahawks and Ravens, he has recorded 713 total tackles, 30 interceptions, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and 73 passes defensed.