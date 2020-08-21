Former Washington Football Team cornerback Josh Norman signed with the Buffalo Bills this off-season after spending the past four seasons in Washington. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman will be sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, head coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Norman sustained the injury during team drills Thursday at Bills Stadium. He picked off quarterback Josh Allen and was stripped of the ball by receiver Stefon Diggs during the return.

The former Pro Bowl defensive back was slow to get up after the sequence but managed to walk off the field under his own power. He sat out the remainder of the practice.

"We don't know the severity exactly. Those things take some time to get a good read on," McDermott told reporters Friday. "He'll continue to learn and be out there when he can. The biggest thing right now is that he maximizes his treatment opportunities so he can get back out there as quickly as possible."

Norman signed with the Bills this off-season after spending the past four years with the Washington Football Team. The former first-team All-Pro is competing with Levi Wallace for Buffalo's second starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White.

The Carolina Panthers selected Norman in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He spent his first four seasons in Carolina before signing with Washington in April 2016.

Norman has recorded 416 total tackles, 14 interceptions, 79 passes defensed, one sack, 12 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in 111 career games with the Panthers and Washington.