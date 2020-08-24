Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams (16) has recorded 197 receptions for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in his NFL career. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams has suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder but will attempt to play through the injury.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Mercury News on Monday that Williams will try to play through it after rehabbing the injury for a few weeks. The 28-year-old wideout had been absent from practice in recent days, including Friday's scrimmage at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium.

Williams was expected to start alongside first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III this season, with Hunter Renfrow serving as the Raiders' slot receiver. Las Vegas also selected Bryan Edwards in the third round of this year's draft and signed former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor.

The Raiders signed Williams to a four-year, $44 million contract in March 2019. He got off to a hot start last season with touchdown receptions in each of his first five games, but plantar fasciitis slowed him later in the year.

Williams missed two games because of the issue and finished with only 42 catches and 651 receiving yards in 2019 -- his lowest yardage total since his rookie season in 2015.

In 69 career games with the Chargers and Raiders, Williams has recorded 197 receptions for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best NFL season came in 2016, when he had 69 grabs for 1,059 yards and seven receiving scores.