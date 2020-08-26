Cam Phillips played four seasons at Virginia Tech and appeared in two NFL games in 2018 before he played five games last season for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks. File Photo by Matt Durisko/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are expected to sign wide receiver Cam Phillips after the team already signed his former XFL teammate, quarterback P.J. Walker.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that the Panthers plan to sign Phillips Wednesday.

Phillips led the XFL with 31 catches for 455 yards and nine touchdowns in five games last season for the Houston Roughnecks before the league canceled the remainder of the season. The 6-foot, 201-pound playmaker played at Virginia Tech from 2014 through 2017.

Phillips, 24, appeared in two games in 2018 for the Buffalo Bills before he joined the XFL. He had one catch for nine yards and was in for 27 snaps during the 2018 NFL season.

Walker enters the 2020 season as a backup for Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Phillips will join a crowded room of Panthers wide receivers, led by Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

The Panthers host the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.