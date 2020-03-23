P.J. Walker completed 50 percent of his throws for 349 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in four games for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2019 NFL pre-season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Former XFL star quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Monday that the Panthers are in the process of adding the former Houston Roughnecks gunslinger to their roster.

The Panthers have been busy addressing the quarterback position this off-season. Carolina agreed to a three-year contract on Tuesday with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Panthers also gave former NFL MVP Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, amid the team's off-season acquisitions. Newton has one year remaining on his contract with the NFC South franchise.

Walker, 25, previously spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad before suiting up for the Roughnecks. The Temple product led the XFL with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in five games before the XFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Walker led the Roughnecks to a 5-0 record and was the front-runner to win the league's MVP award.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule coached Walker for four seasons at Temple. Walker led the Owns to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016. Walker is Temple's all-time leading passer with 10,668 yards and 74 passing scores.

Walker will be the first XFL player to join the NFL since the league announced its canceled season on Friday. XFL players can officially sign with NFL teams starting at 9 p.m. EDT Monday.