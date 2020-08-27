Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets in a rare intradivision trade Thursday.

The Dolphins, who were expected to release the tailback, announced they acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in exchange for Ballage.

Advertisement

Ballage will be reunited with Jets head coach Adam Gase, who was the Dolphins' coach from 2016-18. Gase played a part in Miami's decision to select the 24-year-old running back in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Arizona State.

Ballage becomes the second ex-Dolphins running back to join Gase and the Jets. Veteran tailback Frank Gore, who helped mentor Ballage as a rookie, signed a one-year deal with the Jets in May.

The Jets also have starter Le'Veon Bell -- who recently expressed frustration on social media about his lack of reps during Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage -- and rookie La'Mical Perine.

As a rookie, Kalen Ballage was able to listen and learn from one of the best RBs in the game... Frank Gore. See how its paid off >> https://t.co/wyXvMlRdvh— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 21, 2019

Ballage was the Dolphins' starting running back in Week 1 last season, but he struggled and eventually lost his job. Miami acquired Jordan Howard and Matt Breida this past off-season.

In his first two seasons, Ballage recorded 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 110 carries. He added 23 receptions for 119 yards on 35 targets.