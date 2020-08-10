Former Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season because of a torn ACL. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are signing former Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller to a short-term contract.

Miller's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that his client agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots. Financial details of the agreement -- which is pending a physical -- weren't disclosed.

The Patriots were in the market for another tailback after starter Sony Michel underwent off-season foot surgery and opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. The team also lost backup running back Brandon Bolden, who opted out of the 2020 season.

Miller, who missed the entire 2019 season after he suffered a torn ACL in the Texans' third preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, will join a Patriots backfield that includes Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted free agent J.J. Taylor.

The Miami Dolphins selected Miller in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. He spent his first four seasons in Miami before signing a four-year deal with the Texans in March 2016.

During his three active seasons with the Texans, Miller recorded 2,934 yards and 13 touchdowns on 716 carries. He also caught 92 passes for 678 yards and five touchdowns.

The 29-year-old running back's best season for the Texans came in 2018, when he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.