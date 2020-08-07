Washington running back Derrius Guice (29) has appeared in five career NFL games. He has recorded 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushes. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has released running back Derrius Guice, less than two hours after the former LSU tailback was arrested on domestic violence charges.

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process," the team said in a statement Friday. "We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter.

"This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Guice was charged with one count of strangulation -- a felony -- as well as three counts of assault and battery. He also was charged with one count of destruction of property.

The sheriff's office said the charges stemmed from three separate incidents earlier this year -- on Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17 at Guice's home in Ashburn, Va. The incidents were first reported to the Montgomery Police Department in Maryland, where the victim currently lives.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the allegations July 22. They investigated the incident in coordination with Montgomery County officials.

Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center late Friday afternoon. He was released on a $10,000 uninsured bond.

Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. As a rookie, he was one of the team's camp standouts until he suffered a torn left ACL in the first preseason game.

Last season, Guice, 23, opened the season as the team's starting running back. But he sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee and missed eight games. He then tore his MCL in December and didn't play again.

Guice has appeared in five career NFL games. He has recorded 245 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushes -- an average of 5.8 yards per carry. He also has seven receptions for 79 receiving yards and one score.