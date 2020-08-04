Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, is entering his 12th season with the Lions. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions removed franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed him on the active roster after a "false positive test result."

Stafford was placed on the list Saturday, meaning the former Pro Bowl quarterback either tested positive for the virus or was in close contact with someone who had been diagnosed with it.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Lions said Stafford never contracted COVID-19 and instead recorded a false positive after two negative tests last week. On Friday, Stafford took a test that came back positive Saturday.

Stafford's next three tests were all negative.

"To be clear, Matthew does not have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a false positive," the Lions' statement said. "Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative."

Stafford was the first NFL starting signal-caller to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list and -- at the time -- the Lions' eighth player to go on the list. Since then, tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman and Stafford have been removed, while Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Jalen Elliott, Arryn Siposs and Amani Oruwariye remain on it.

Stafford, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, is entering his 12th season with the Lions. He has recorded 41,025 passing yards, 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions in 149 career games.