New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker (27) was the team's first-round draft pick last year. He is unlikely to play another snap for the franchise. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Florida announced Friday they are charging New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker with four counts of robbery with a firearm but won't file criminal charges against Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar.

Broward State Attorney Michael Satz's office said Baker "is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party" in Miramar, Fla. If convicted, Baker faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Baker initially was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The decision to prosecute came almost three months after the incident in South Florida.

According to the original arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar were accused of stealing money and watches while armed with semi-automatic firearms at a party in South Florida. Police said Baker intentionally threatened the victims with a firearm during the incident in May.

Since then, the case has had many twists and turns. The witnesses quickly signed affidavits changing their original stories, and the New York Daily News reported in early July that a search warrant indicated a witness in the alleged robbery oversaw a payoff to the four victims at the office of Dunbar's former attorney, Michael Grieco.

Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, didn't believe the prosecutor's office had enough to go forward with the case and called the decision "disgusting."

"Disgusting and no I won't hold back on behalf of this young man," Cohen wrote on social media Friday. "To charge a young man based on admitted liars testimony is why we need a change in Broward from the old guard.

"... We will now expose the hypocrisy at the case filing level, the way the office of the state attorney 'teamed up' with these convicted felons and offered them to come in and explain why they changed their stories multiple times without fear of [prosecution]. That they were tipped off that we were reporting the extortion.

"The case [filer] in this case looked for any way possible and in disagreement with his colleagues to charge this case."

Broward prosecutors declined to file charges against Dunbar because of insufficient evidence.

"Quinton wants to thank God, wants to thank his family, wants to thank his defense team and wants to thank the [Seattle] Seahawks," Dunbar's attorney, Andrew Rier, said in a statement Friday. "He's ready to move on with his life."

Dunbar, who is on the commissioner's exempt list, could still be subject to discipline from the NFL. The league suspended Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed for six games last year following a 2017 incident in which he wasn't arrested or charged due to insufficient evidence.

Baker and Dunbar were put on the commissioner's exempt list at the beginning of training camp. Baker was told to stay away from the Giants' virtual off-season program, but the Seahawks had Dunbar participate.

Baker, 22, is unlikely to play another snap for the Giants. He was the team's first-round draft pick last year out of the University of Georgia.

The NFL has said in recent weeks that the incident remains under review.