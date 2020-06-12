New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) underwent surgery on his foot in May. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is recovering from foot surgery he underwent last month.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Michel had the procedure in May. According to ESPN, the surgery was viewed as maintenance-based to help relieve discomfort that Michel was experiencing.

Advertisement

The Patriots are set to report for training camp in late July, but Michel has already returned to the team's facility in Foxborough, Mass., as part of his rehabilitation, according to ESPN. His timetable for a return is not yet known.

Michel has been the Patriots' leading rusher in each of the last two seasons, finishing last year with 912 yards and seven touchdowns on 247 carries. In the 2018 campaign, he recorded 931 yards and six touchdowns on 209 carries.

New England selected Michel in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. The tailback has battled multiple knee injuries since entering the league, but he has missed only three games.

If Michel misses time, the Patriots have James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor at the position.