May 14 (UPI) -- Georgetown guard Mac McClung will be one of the most desired players on the college basketball transfer market this off-season after he took his name out of the NBA Draft pool and chose to enter the transfer portal.

McClung announced his decision to enter the 2020 NBA Draft in March. He announced his decision to transfer from Georgetown on Wednesday.

The sophomore guard averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 21 contests for the Hoyas last season. McClung posted 13.1 points per game during his freshman campaign at Georgetown. He was a 2018-2019 Big East All-Freshman team selection before his 2019-2020 campaign was derailed by injuries.

"It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," McClung told ESPN. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't."

RELATED Viral dunk star Mac McClung declares for NBA Draft

McClung rose to fame in high school, with his Instagram videos of dunks viewed by millions. The Gate City High School (Va.) product committed to Rutgers before he signed up to play for the Hoyas before the 2018 season.

"Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed, but he needs to do what's best for him, I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said.

"Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class."

Ewing said May 5 that McClung had decided to return to Georgetown. McClung will have to sit out for a year once his transfer is complete, unless he has a waiver approved by the NCAA to play immediately.

"I'm looking for a place I can call home," McClung said. "A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."