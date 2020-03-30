March 30 (UPI) -- Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung -- who became famous for his dunk videos in high school -- has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

McClung announced the decision Sunday on social media. He thanked God, his parents, Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing and fans before making the announcement. McClung will maintain his collegiate eligibility during the 2020 NBA Draft process, making a return to school possible.

McClung told ESPN he signed with an NBA/NCAA certified agent.

The Gate City High School (Va.) product averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 21 contests for the Hoyas last season. He posted 13.1 points per game during his freshman campaign at Georgetown. He was a 2018-2019 Big East All-Freshman team selection.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound guard sustained an ankle injury in late January. He hadn't played in a game since Feb. 19 due to the injury.

McClung has nearly 730,000 Instagram followers. He gained the large following by frequently posting videos of his high-flying antics throughout high school, with many of the videos earning millions of views.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 in New York City. McClung has until June 15 to withdraw from the draft if he wants to return to school.