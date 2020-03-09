March 9 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson awed fans with a ferocious windmill dunk during a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williamson's thunderous finish came in the third quarter of the 120-107 triumph Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Pelicans led 85-74 with 6:07 remaining in the frame when Williamson took flight.

Brandon Ingram snatched a rebound at the start of the sequence. Ingram then spotted Williamson leading the defense back to the other side of the floor in transition. The Pelicans small forward launched a pass up the court, finding Williamson at the top of the opposite free throw line.

Williamson caught the pass before taking one dribble inside the paint. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft then jumped up and put the ball in his left hand before pulling it behind his body and throwing it through the rim.

Williamson had 23 points and seven rebounds in the win. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday had a game-high 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Ingram had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Pelicans (28-36) face the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Timberwolves (19-44) battle the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Toyota Center in Houston.

Williamson is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season.