March 11 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors newcomer Andrew Wiggins showed off his hops and finishing ability by throwing down a powerful one-handed dunk over Los Angeles Clippers 7-footer Ivica Zubac.

Wiggins' dunk came in the third quarter of the Warriors' 131-107 loss Tuesday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors trailed 89-59 with 6:43 remaining in the frame when Wiggins took flight.

The Warriors forward had the ball on the right elbow when Zubac closed in on defense. Wiggins took a jab step to his right before dribbling into the lane. He kept Zubac on his left hip before going aerial. Wiggins held the ball in his right hand and jumped at the same time as Zubac. The Warriors forward disregarded the taller defender and threw down a ferocious finish.

Wiggins is listed at 6-foot-7, 197 pounds, while Zubac stands at 7-foot, 240 pounds.

Dragan Bender scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Warriors. Wiggins had 21 points. Marquese Chriss had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Zubac had four points, 12 rebounds and a block for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 23 points. JaMychal Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers.

Wiggins, 25, is averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 per game assists this season. He is averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game since joining the Warriors in a Feb. 6 trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors (15-50) host the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Chase Center. The Clippers (44-20) host the Nets at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.