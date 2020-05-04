The Miami Dolphins said that former coach Don Shula died peacefully on Monday morning at his home. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 4 (UPI) -- Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90.

"The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that [former] head coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning," the Dolphins announced.

Shula is survived by his wife, Mary Anne, daughters, Donna, Sharon, and Anne, and sons Dave and Mike.

Shula was an NFL head coach for 33 years. He spent 26 seasons with the Dolphins. Shula's 1972 Dolphins remain the only perfect team in NFL history, with a 14-0 regular season record and a Super Bowl title.

Shula also led the Dolphins to a Super Bowl victory the next season. The Dolphins were 257-133-2 under Shula.

Shula began his NFL coaching career as the defensive backs coach for the Detroit Lions in 1960. He was hired as the Baltimore Colts' head coach in 1963. Shula led the Colts to a 71-23-4 record in seven seasons before he was hired to coach the Dolphins in 1970.

Shula's 328 career wins are the most for a coach in NFL history. Chicago Bears legend George Halas ranks second with 318 wins. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ranks third with 273 victories.

Shula had just two seasons with a losing record during his tenure with the Dolphins.

"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the Dolphins said. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike."