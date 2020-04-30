Former Cowboys defensive lineman Taco Charlton (97) was released by Dallas last season. The Miami Dolphins claimed him off waivers in September. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins waived former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton, the team announced Thursday.

The Dolphins claimed Charlton, a first-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, last September after Dallas released him. He recorded a team-high five sacks for the Dolphins in 2019 but failed to show consistency.

Charlton was a healthy inactive for the Dolphins' final two games and three of their last four contests in 2019. Miami will save about $1.4 million in salary-cap space with Charlton's release.

In 10 regular-season games (five starts) for the Dolphins last season, Charlton notched 21 total tackles and two forced fumbles to go along with his five sacks. Since entering the league in 2017, he has tallied 67 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 37 career games with the Cowboys and Miami.

The Dolphins are in the midst of revamping their defensive front this off-season. Miami has added Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver through free agency and the draft.