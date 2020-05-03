Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

Patterson's agent, Bryan Ehrlich, announced the signing Sunday on social media. The Chiefs have yet to confirm the deal.

Michigan had 10 players selected in this year's NFL Draft, including first-round offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, but Patterson went undrafted.

"He wasn't a crybaby, he's an NFL player, and you have to be tough to be an NFL quarterback," Ehrlich told the Detroit News. "He was wading through the process, I was wading through the process, and Shea stayed ready, making sure it was a good fit. It took a little bit longer, but now he's got a home."

Once the agreement is finalized, Patterson will join a quarterback room that includes 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs previously added Jordan Ta'amu, who played for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks this spring, and veteran Chad Henne this off-season as potential backups to Mahomes.

Patterson served as the Wolverines' starting quarterback over the past two seasons. He threw for 3,061 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

In four seasons at Ole Miss and Michigan, Patterson recorded 8,800 passing yards, 68 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions.