Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) had 43 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are declining to pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Corey Davis.

ESPN and NFL Media confirmed the Titans' decision to not pick up the option Friday, meaning Davis will be in a contract year this season. According to ESPN, the fifth-year option would have carried a $15.68 million salary for Davis in the 2021 campaign.

Davis, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has struggled with consistency in his first three seasons in Tennessee. Since entering the league, he has recorded 142 receptions for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns in 42 career games.

In 2019, Davis notched only two receiving scores during the regular season and another touchdown in the postseason against the Baltimore Ravens on a pass from star running back Derrick Henry. His best season came in 2018, when he set career highs in receptions (65), receiving yards (891) and touchdowns (four).

Meanwhile, the Titans are exercising the fifth-year option on cornerback Adoree' Jackson, according to ESPN and NFL Media. By picking up the option, the Titans guarantee Jackson's contract for injury only in 2021 and his salary will be about $10.24 million.

Jackson, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has started 39 games over three NFL seasons. He has two interceptions and 33 passes defensed in his career.