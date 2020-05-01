Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette ran for a career-best 1,152 yards and caught a team-high 76 passes last season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are declining star running back Leonard Fournette's fifth-year option.

ESPN and NFL Media confirmed the Jaguars' decision to not pick up the option Friday, meaning the 2020 campaign will be a contract year for Fournette.

Earlier Friday, the Jaguars signed former Washington Redskins tailback Chris Thompson to a one-year deal.

Fournette ran for a career-best 1,152 yards and hauled in a team-high 76 receptions last season but scored only three touchdowns. His 1,674 scrimmage yards ranked sixth in the league in 2019.

After sitting out 11 games due to injuries in his first two NFL seasons, Fournette proved he could stay on the field last season. He missed only the Jaguars' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts because of an illness.

The Jaguars selected Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. In 36 career games, he has recorded 2,631 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 666 carries, and 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving scores.

Florida boy coming back home! Let's go!! https://t.co/dzTYneLkJC— Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) May 1, 2020

Thompson, who spent his first seven seasons with the Redskins, has notched 2,966 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns in 66 career games.