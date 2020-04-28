Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won't face any punishment from the NFL after an eventful visit to the home of Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that the NFL didn't view Brady's trip to meet Leftwich as a breach of off-season work rules. According to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, it was a "brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook."

Brady's meetup with Leftwich generated headlines last week after he accidentally entered the house of Leftwich's neighbor instead of Leftwich's home. According to NFL Media, the incident led to multiple teams inquiring if the Buccaneers violated the league's "dead period" before the virtual off-season program, which began for the team on Monday.

Teams that contacted the league were concerned that in-person instruction was taking place, according to ESPN. The league investigated and determined that no violation occurred.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NFL players and non-essential personnel are barred from entering team facilities and holding the league's originally scheduled off-season programs. Instead, the NFL created a virtual off-season program for teams, which began Monday for clubs with returning coaches.

The online program consists of three weeks of classroom instruction and includes virtual workouts and non-football educational programs.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers last month. He spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls.