April 28 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Winston, 26, will attempt to follow in the footsteps of ex-Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater, who experienced a career revival under head coach Sean Payton and star quarterback Drew Brees. Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in March after going 5-0 as a starter in 2019 when Brees was sidelined.

Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was displaced in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers signed ex-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady last month. In his final season in Tampa, Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards but was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

The former Florida State star is expected to split backup duties with the versatile Taysom Hill, who signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension with the Saints on Sunday.

Winston, a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, posted a 28-42 record in his five seasons as a starter with the Buccaneers. He completed 61.3 percent of his throws with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.