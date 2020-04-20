April 20 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots unveiled their new uniforms Monday, promoting their "Color Rush" alternates to full-time status for the 2020 season.

It marks the first change to the Patriots' primary uniforms in 20 years.

Jen Ferron, the chief marketing officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, explained the reasoning behind the switch on the Patriots' official website.

"As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect," Ferron said.

"The success of the 'Color Rush' uniform that we've worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn't need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform."

Since the 2016 debut of the "Color Rush" alternates, the Patriots have compiled a 6-1 record in it -- wearing navy blue at home and white for road games. The team will continue to wear blue at home and white on the road, while suiting up in blue pants for both home and away matchups.

The 2020 version of the uniforms will include minor adjustments, specifically with the number and nameplate fonts. Red, white and blue color-blocked socks are a new addition to complement the jerseys and pants.

The Patriots joined the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns as teams that have revealed new threads this off-season. The Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers also are scheduled to unveil new uniforms before the start of the season.