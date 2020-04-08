April 8 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season, marking the franchise's first redesign in almost 17 years.

The Falcons' new home uniform will feature black jerseys and black pants with red trim, while the away look will be white tops and white bottoms with red trim. There will be up to eight different uniform combinations, including a throwback version to the 1966 team and a gradient "Rise Up" alternate uniform.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed the team's changes in a letter posted Wednesday on the team's official website. He praised healthcare workers for their aid during the coronavirus pandemic before discussing the Falcons' "back to black" theme.

"Black has been a part of our history since 1966 and both our fans and players have asked us to bring it back," Blank wrote. "The 'ATL' moniker is known around the world, and we now wear it proudly as our badge of unity, diversity, and togetherness. Something our world needs more of, especially in these tough times."

In total, the collection includes four jerseys -- black, white, gradient alternate and black throwbacks -- and four different pants -- black, white, red and throwbacks. The Falcons will wear satin black helmets with a larger logo and silver face mask.

The new threads were supposed to be revealed next week. According to ESPN, internet leaks of the uniforms led to the organization pushing up the announcement. The team's jersey reveal came a day after the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms.