April 7 (UPI) -- The Buccaneers revealed their new uniforms for the upcoming season as the Tom Brady era begins in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' new threads resemble the design the franchise used from 1997 to 2013, the winningest era of football for the organization. The font for the jersey numbers is the same from that era, and the team decided to bring back the black face mask instead of chrome.

The new jerseys and pants have more of a matte finish, and the Buccaneers' pewter helmet with the oversized logo that debuted in 2014 will remain.

The Buccaneers will also have three color combos instead of two -- red, white and an all-pewter uniform for "Color Rush" games. Tampa Bay previously wore all red for "Color Rush" matchups.

"This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans," Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement Tuesday. "We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way.

"The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans."

From 1976 to 1996, the Buccaneers wore orange and white "creamsicle" uniforms that featured red trim and a pirate known as "Bucco Bruce." In 1997, the team moved away from that color scheme and unveiled a new one that consisted of red, black, white and pewter. The franchise also replaced the old logo with its skull and swords image.

The Buccaneers kept that look for 17 years before revealing their previous uniforms in 2014. The franchise wore those jerseys through 2019, posting a 34-62 record and failing to reach the playoffs.