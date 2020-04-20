Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) has yet to sign his non-exclusive franchise tag this off-season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue lashed out at the Jaguars and team executive Tony Khan, the son of owner Shad Khan, on social media Monday, escalating his attempts to force his way out of Jacksonville.

The exchange between Ngakoue and Tony Khan, the Jaguars' senior vice president of football administration and technology, started when Ngakoue sent out a tweet that read: #FREEYANN. Shortly later, Ngakoue told Tony Khan to "stop hiding."

After Tony Khan responded to the post, Ngakoue claimed that the executive and the edge rusher "had a discussion that the [Los Angeles] Chargers game [on Dec. 8] was my last game" in a Jaguars uniform.

Ngakoue also said Tony Khan wasn't returning calls from his representatives and ended the Twitter post with a clown emoji.

Since your feeling might today let's both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

RELATED Jaguars want to trade RB Leonard Fournette Just trade me . I don't need the speech — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Show me the compensation. I'm sure you're really driving up the price today btw.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Ngakoue's feud with the organization began last summer when then-executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin broke off contract negotiations with the pass-rusher and his agent, Ari Nissim. The Jaguars reportedly offered Ngakoue a contract that would pay him about $19 million per year.

After an 11-day holdout in training camp, Ngakoue rejected the offer and played last season for $2.025 million, according to Spotrac.

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue on March 13. Ngakoue, who has been urging the team on social media to trade him for the past few months, has yet to sign the tender, which would pay him about $17.8 million in 2020.

In 15 regular-season games in 2019, Ngakoue set a new career high with 41 total tackles and recorded eight sacks, four forced fumbles, six passes defensed, one interception and a defensive touchdown.

The Jaguars selected Ngakoue in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Since entering the league, he has tallied 121 total tackles, 37.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, two picks and a defensive score.