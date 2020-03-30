March 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams re-signed cornerback Dont'e Deayon to a short-term contract Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

League sources told NFL Media that Deayon, a restricted free agent who wasn't tendered, signed back with the Rams on a one-year deal. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

With the re-signing of Deayon, the Rams maintained some of their depth in the secondary and on special teams. The 26-year-old defensive back spent a majority of last season on the practice squad before he appeared in three games, recording three total tackles.

Deayon is part of a Rams cornerback group that includes Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Darious Williams and David Long. Los Angeles is expected to add more depth at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 23-25.

Deayon signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in May 2016. He rotated between the Giants' practice squad and active roster before ultimately being waived in October 2018.

The Rams then signed Deayon to their practice squad two months later. In 11 career games between the Giants and Rams, he has notched 19 total tackles and three pass breakups.