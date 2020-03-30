Former Cleveland Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) recorded 52 total tackles and one interception last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie reached an agreement on a contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Star and NFL Media confirmed the deal Monday. The Colts have yet to confirm the agreement, and financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

Carrie, who spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, was an effective third cornerback for the Browns and filled in for injured corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. The seventh-year defensive back is known for his ability to play on the outside and in the slot.

Carrie is expected to provide valuable depth behind projected outside starters Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes, who signed a one-year deal with the Colts this off-season, and starting slot corner Kenny Moore, who missed time last season because of injuries.

In 16 games last season, Carrie recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, four passes defensed and an interception. The Browns released him to clear additional salary-cap space, with the team saving more than $6 million in 2020.

The then-Oakland Raiders selected Carrie in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio. Since entering the league, he has notched 331 combined tackles, five picks, two sacks and 42 pass breakups.