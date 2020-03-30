Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison had 34 receptions last season. File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison to a short-term contract, the team announced Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Allison agreed to a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum of $910,000. According to NFL Media, the wideout will also receive a $137,500 signing bonus.

The Packers brought back Allison on a one-year, $2.8 million contract in 2019 with the expectation that he could serve as the team's No. 2 receiver after veteran pass-catcher Randall Cobb left the franchise. Instead, Allison struggled to adapt to the role and finished sixth on the team with 34 catches to go with four drops.

Allison missed a majority of the 2018 season after he was placed on injured reserve following groin surgery. He started that season as Green Bay's No. 3 receiver and hauled in 20 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He also sat out two games due to a concussion.

The #Lions have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geronimo Allison. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/tStEAgb3NT— Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 29, 2020

The Packers signed Allison after he went undrafted in 2016. Since joining the team, he has recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

Allison is expected to serve as the Lions' No. 4 receiver behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.