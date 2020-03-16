DeAndre Hopkins was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past three seasons. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans on Monday traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that the Texans are also sending a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals in the trade. The Cardinals are sending a second-round and fourth-round pick to the Texans, in addition to Johnson.

"Let's go Houston! See you soon," Johnson tweeted Monday.

Hopkins, 27, is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro had 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 catches in 15 starts last season. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in five of his seven seasons. Hopkins has had three seasons with at least 100 catches and 11 touchdowns.

The Texans signed Hopkins to a five-year, $81 million contract in 2017.

Johnson, 28, had 715 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 13 games last season. He led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns during his 2016 All-Pro campaign for the Cardinals. He signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension in 2018.

Kenyan Drake, 26, had 1,162 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season, while splitting time between the Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins traded Drake to the Cardinals in October in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cardinals placed the transition tag on Drake Monday, meaning they have the right to match any offer Drake receives in free agency.