Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the team to an 8-8 record in 2019, after posting winning records in each of his first three seasons in the league. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, meaning no other team can sign him in free agency.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News of the move Monday. The Cowboys can still negotiate for a long-term contract with Prescott.

Prescott, 26, completed 65.1 percent of his throws for a career-high 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't missed a start since being picked in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys had until 11:59 a.m. EDT to work out a new contract for Prescott, until needing to use the franchise tag to keep him under team control. Dallas now has until July 15 to work out a long-term deal for the quarterback.

Prescott will play for $31.6 million in 2020 if the two parties cannot agree to a new contract.

Prescott has completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions during his four seasons with the Cowboys. He has a 40-24 record in the regular season and is 1-2 in the playoffs.

He led the Cowboys to an 8-8 finish in 2019, after posting winning records in each of his first three NFL seasons.