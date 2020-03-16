Linebacker Christian Kirksey (R) appeared in just two games last season for the Cleveland Browns before landing on injured reserve due to a chest injury. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers plan to sign free agent linebacker Christian Kirksey to a $16 million contract.

Kirskey's agents at Sportstars confirmed the two-year contract agreement Monday. Kirksey, 27, played his first six seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft had 11 total tackles and two tackles for a loss in two starts last season before landing on injured reserve due to a chest injury.

Kirksey also missed nine games in 2018 due to a hamstring injury. Kirksey did not miss a game due to an injury during his first four seasons in the NFL.

The Iowa product had a career-high 148 total tackles in 2016. He had 138 tackles in 2017. He started all 16 games in each of those seasons.

Kirksey will reunite with Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Green Bay. Pettine was Browns head coach in 2014 and 2015.