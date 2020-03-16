Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones led the team with nine sacks in 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Sources informed ESPN, Yahoo Sports and The Athletic of the move Monday morning.

Jones, 25, had 36 total tackles 20 quarterback hits, nine sacks, eight tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season for the Super Bowl champions.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound defender made his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Jones joined the Chiefs as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State product had a career-high 15.5 sacks in 16 games during his 2018 campaign.

The Chiefs and Jones were unable to agree to a long-term contract before Monday's deadline. Jones, 26, will make about $16 million next season under the franchise tag.

Jones' nine sacks led the Chiefs in 2019. Defensive end Frank Clark ranked second on the team with eight quarterback takedowns. The Chiefs had nine sacks during the post-season, tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the second most. The San Francisco 49ers had 13 sacks during the playoffs. Kansas City had the 11th-most sacks during the regular season.