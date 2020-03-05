Veteran running back Frank Gore averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry last season for the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Frank Gore plans to return for a 16th NFL season.

Gore's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL Network Wednesday that his client intended to play this year. Gore, 36, ranks third all time in career rushing yards, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Payton leads Gore by 1,379 yards.

Gore ran for 599 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season for the Buffalo Bills. The five-time Pro Bowl selection played the first 10 seasons of his career for the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore also played three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Bills last off-season.

The veteran running back has been working out with LeSean McCoy. The Bills cut McCoy in August after he spent four seasons with the franchise. McCoy later joined the Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl ring, despite being inactive for the game.

Rookie running back Devin Singletary led the Bills with 775 rushing yards in 2019.

Gore averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry last season for the Bills. He would need to play at least three more seasons at last year's pace to pass Payton for second place on the all-time rushing list.

NFL free agency begins March 18.