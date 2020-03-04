New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will become the first recipient of the key to the city of Annapolis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will receive the key to his hometown of Annapolis in a special ceremony during halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins lacrosse game on March 14.

Belichick will become the first-ever recipient of the key to the city of Annapolis, where he grew up and developed a love for football and lacrosse. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will present the key to the legendary NFL coach next weekend.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis," Belichick said in a statement Wednesday. "I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

"I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!"

RELATED Carolina Panthers trading Pro Bowl OL Trai Turner to Los Angeles Chargers

Belichick moved to Annapolis at the age of four after his late father, Steve, accepted a position at the Naval Academy in 1956. His father worked at the academy for more than three decades as a football coach, scout and physical education instructor.

"I simply love the fact that the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse," Buckley said in a statement. "There is something about this city that keeps people grounded and I'd like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life. Welcome back coach!"

Belichick, who graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970, has won a record eight Super Bowls as the head coach of the Patriots and the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He is widely considered one of the greatest coaches in league history.