March 3 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators are working to help their community recover after tornadoes swept through Nashville and surrounding areas of Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk pledged the franchise will assist victims of the deadly storm in a statement released Tuesday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee," Adams Strunk said. "We know the strength of our community and the Volunteer spirit that lives in us all. We will join the efforts to re-build in these areas and know our neighbors will join us."

Tennessee starting offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton partnered with a local apparel company to promote "Nashville Strong" T-shirts. Lewan said the proceeds will go directly toward helping families affected by the tornadoes.

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill offered his condolences on social media and asked fans for local organizations to support. Titans Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard told ESPN that he will pool resources through his foundation to help those impacted by the storm.

Meanwhile, the Predators opened the doors of Bridgestone Arena and served pizza to anyone affected by the tornadoes. Predators players, including forward Kyle Turris, posted volunteer and donation links on social media, and NHL teams from around the league have also pledged to assist Nashville and its surrounding areas.

The tornadoes, which struck late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, caused damage across four counties and left tens of thousands without power. As of Tuesday night, the death toll has climbed to 25 people.