The Los Angeles Chargers are trading Russell Okung (pictured) to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trai Turner. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are acquiring five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trai Turner from the Carolina Panthers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Carolina agreed to send Turner to the Chargers in exchange for fellow Pro Bowl offensive lineman Russell Okung. The pending trade can't be finalized until the new league year begins March 18.

Turner, who has been selected to five straight Pro Bowls, is signed through the 2021 campaign. According to Spotrac, he is scheduled to earn a base salary of $8.5 million in 2020 and $11 million in the 2021 season.

However, Turner wants a new contract, according to ESPN. He signed the previous four-year, $45 million extension with the Panthers in July 2017.

Turner, 26, has started 80 of the 84 games in which he has appeared in for the Panthers since he was chosen in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Okung will be reunited with new Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who served as the Chargers' offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-19.

Okung, a two-time Pro Bowl choice, is in the final year of his four-year contract. According to Spotrac, he is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million this year.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Okung with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. The 31-year-old offensive tackle joined the Chargers as a free agent in the 2017 off-season and has spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles.

Okung, who has started all 124 games that he has played in, also spent one season with the Denver Broncos in 2016. He won a Super Bowl championship with the Seahawks in the 2013-14 campaign.