March 4 (UPI) -- Former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, a New Jersey State Police spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Wilkerson, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation early Monday morning, police told ESPN and NFL Media. According to police, he was accompanied by a 28-year-old male passenger, Jihad Ballard, who was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police didn't reveal the results of a blood-alcohol test. According to ESPN, Wilkerson wasn't given a standardized field sobriety test.

Wilkerson and Ballard have been released pending a court date.

"None of the allegations against my client are criminal in nature -- instead, all of the allegations are for traffic and disorderly offenses only," Wilkerson's attorney, Joshua F. McMahon, Esq., said in a statement Wednesday. "Muhammad, like any other citizen, is innocent until proven guilty, appreciates people from the community withholding their judgement until all the facts are revealed, and looks forward to his day in court.

"Until then, Mo is going to continue working incredibly hard to get back out on the playing field doing what he loves and is grateful for the support of NFL fans everywhere."

It marked Wilkerson's second DWI arrest in less than a year. He was taken into custody by New York police last June.

Wilkerson, a first-round selection by the Jets in the 2011 NFL Draft, earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2015 season and was named second-team All-Pro in 2013 and 2015. He signed a five-year, $86 million extension with the Jets in July 2016, but his productivity on the field dropped and he was subsequently released in 2018.

Wilkerson signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Packers, but he appeared in only three games in 2018 due to injuries.

Wilkerson, who is currently a free agent, wasn't on an NFL roster last season.